Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

