Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,519 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 129,395 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 57.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

