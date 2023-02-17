Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NVT opened at $45.81 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

