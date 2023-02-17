Ontology One Day Volume Hits $20.76 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $206.38 million and $20.76 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,669.60 or 0.06935031 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00079503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00057479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00027641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.