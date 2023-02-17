Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of BlackLine worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,716,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
BlackLine Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $72.31 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
Featured Articles
