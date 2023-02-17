Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 13.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

