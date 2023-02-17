Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $265.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.23. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

