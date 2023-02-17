Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.58 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 701.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475,584 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after buying an additional 245,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,155,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humana Stock Performance
Shares of Humana stock opened at $505.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.
Humana Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.94.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
