Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

BXP opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

