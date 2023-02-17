Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,068 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $81.11 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

