Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 28,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RGI opened at $192.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $154.21 and a 12-month high of $196.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

