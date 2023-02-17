Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.71. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $152.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

