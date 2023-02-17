Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 877 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CW opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.94. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,014,900 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

