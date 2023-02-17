Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,166 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $337.39 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.30.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

