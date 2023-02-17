Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

EVRG stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

