Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

