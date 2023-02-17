Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 90.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.