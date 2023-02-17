Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

BABA stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $129.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

