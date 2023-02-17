Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 9,223 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,476,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28.

