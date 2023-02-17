Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 945 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,487 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,512,336.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $292.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $225.28 and a one year high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

