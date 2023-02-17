Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,049 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $377,321,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 1,248,371 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

