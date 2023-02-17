Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.28% of PriceSmart worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,549,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 61.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $72.34 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.87.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $111,002.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Further Reading

