Oppenheimer Downgrades Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Market Perform

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,947,000 after purchasing an additional 286,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

