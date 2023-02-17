Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ondas Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ondas in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ondas’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,764.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $2.18 on Friday. Ondas has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

In other Ondas news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 54,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $102,666.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at $213,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,869 shares of company stock worth $242,981. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 45.8% during the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 87.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

