Oppenheimer Weighs in on Resideo Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Resideo Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Resideo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

REZI stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 51,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

