Orbler 1-Day Volume Hits $1.79 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $1.79 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $5.83 or 0.00024507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

