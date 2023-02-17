Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Up 13%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) rose 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 26,846,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,866,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £4.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

