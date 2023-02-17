Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of OEC traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.02. 794,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,693. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.70. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

