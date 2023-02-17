Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. 35,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 76,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Oroco Resource Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$169.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89.

About Oroco Resource

(Get Rating)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.