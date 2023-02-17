Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Shares Up 2%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) shares were up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Össur hf. Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

About Össur hf.

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

