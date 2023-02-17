Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja Sells 837 Shares of Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

