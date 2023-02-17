Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Gap Up to $62.75

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.75, but opened at $67.98. Otter Tail shares last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 223,227 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Otter Tail Stock Up 11.8 %
The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00.
Otter Tail Increases Dividend
In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
