Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OTLK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Outlook Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 27,162 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $35,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,149,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

