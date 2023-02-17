Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Nabeel Ahmed Sells 1,559 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $37,977.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 27th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 4,938 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $137,868.96.
Outset Medical Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.19. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $48.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,206 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,012,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,145,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
