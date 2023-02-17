Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez Sells 1,931 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $47,039.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,997.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Friday, January 27th, Martin Vazquez sold 4,674 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $130,498.08.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $104,250.00.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $48.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 70.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after buying an additional 2,140,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after buying an additional 146,881 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 346,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 75,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.