Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $33,080.88 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $33,080.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.51. 1,169,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.50. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $48.71.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 70.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,206 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $44,012,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $11,145,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $11,620,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OM. Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.