Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Stacey L. Porter Sells 627 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Stacey L. Porter sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $15,273.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,798.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

OM stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OM. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

