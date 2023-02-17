Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Stacey L. Porter Sells 627 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Stacey L. Porter sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $15,273.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,798.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
OM stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on OM. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
