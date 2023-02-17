Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.14.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $101.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Owens Corning by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Owens Corning by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

