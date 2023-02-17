Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.
NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19.
In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
