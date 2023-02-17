Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. 3,037,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $14.20.
In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
