Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.31. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 1,096,127 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

