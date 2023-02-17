Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $134.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $141.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

