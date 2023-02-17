Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,454 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

