Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.38, but opened at $54.72. Palomar shares last traded at $54.85, with a volume of 71,773 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 614.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

