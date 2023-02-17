PancakeSwap Price Down 0% Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00017001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $711.82 million and $48.96 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00430549 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,931.90 or 0.28520339 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 372,443,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,012,463 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

