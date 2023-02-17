PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) is Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares during the period. PAR Technology comprises 9.5% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC owned 1.18% of PAR Technology worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAR. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 82.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 278,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 58,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $993.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

PAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

