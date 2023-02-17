Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,072 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 85.3% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $354.54 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

