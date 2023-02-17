Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $354.54 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $361.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.90 and its 200-day moving average is $291.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

