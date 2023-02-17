Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

PATK stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $657,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,280,903.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $657,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

