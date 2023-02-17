PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s Largest Position

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,771,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 71.1% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of PayPal worth $2,734,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.35. 5,992,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,254,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

